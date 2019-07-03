Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years

On July 4, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement to the press, confirming former After School member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Kaeun's departure from the label.

Read Pledis's full statement below:

"Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment.



First, we sincerely thank the fans for always cherishing and cheering on our artist Kaeun. We notify you that as of July 6, 2019, our exclusive contract with Kaeun will come to an end, and we will end our management of the artist.



Kaeun debuted as a member of After School back in 2012, promoting in a variety of fields as an artist under Pledis for approximately 8 years, and we are greatly thankful that where ever she was, she gave her best efforts. Ahead of her contract expiration, we talked over the topic of renewal with Kaeun. We were able to confirm our mutual respect and trust for each other, and discussed the renewal in great depth. However, as we shared differing opinions in directions, we agreed to a beautiful goodbye instead of a renewal. We would like to take this opportunity to once again thank Kaeun for trusting in our company and walking in the same path during all this time.



Until Kaeun is able to find a new label, Pledis plans on providing her with management necessities required to continue her promotions.



Furthermore, on July 5, Kaeun plans on releasing a thank you single to express her feelings toward fans. We would like to apologize to the fans who waited so long for Kaeun all this time, and ask that you continue to show her your unchanging love and attention. We also plan to cheer on Kaeun's future sincerely. Thank you."

Look forward to the release of Kaeun's special thank you single "I'll Remember", coming this July 5 at 6 PM KST.