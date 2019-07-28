EXO's Chen continues 'Cover by Chen' series with Ha Dong Kyun's 'Please Love Her'

EXO's Chen has released his latest cover for his 'Cover by Chen' series.



After Park Won's "All of My Life" last month, Chen has covered Ha Dong Kyun's 2006 hit ballad "Please Love Her". The EXO member also posted the message, "Hello everyone. How is your summer going? It's deadly hot and humid, but please don't overexpose yourself to air conditioning. You may catch a summer cold. Be careful! Then, please enjoy a pleasant evening listening to 'Ha Dong Kyun's Please love her' covered by me, CHEN."



Check out Chen's cover above and the original below.