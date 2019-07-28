BTS's Jungkook meets up with '97 line' friends Cha Eun Woo, Mingyu & Yugyeom

BTS's Jungkook met up with '97 line' friends Cha Eun Woo, Mingyu, and Yugyeom once again.



On July 28, Jungkook shared the below photo with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Seventeen's Mingyu, and GOT7's Yugyeom on Twitter with the caption, "97s." It looks like the four friends got together for a meal despite their busy schedules, and fans were excited to see they were still hanging out.



The idol stars were also seen getting together this past March.

