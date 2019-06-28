EXO's Chen covers Park Won's 'All of My Life'

EXO's Chen has released his cover video of Park Won's "All of My Life".
Chen has been covering his favorite tracks for fans to enjoy, and Park Won's touching ballad from his 2017 album '0M' is the EXO member's latest video. This follows his last cover of IU's hit song "Through the Night".
Listen to Chen's cover above and the original below.
