DAY6 is making their long-awaited comeback with an album and their most recent music video teaser for their track "Time Of Our Life" is increasing anticipation!

The song definitely has some J-rock vibes with a beautiful piano riff at the beginning and an energetic and upbeat guitar riff. The boys are rocking out to their music under colored lights and are inviting you to join them!

Check out the teaser above. Do you dig the style?