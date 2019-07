The boys of D1CE are only days away from making their official debut!





On July 29, the group released the music video teaser for their debut single "Wake Up," the title track off their first mini album 'Wake Up: Roll The World.' In the clip, the members are seen eating snacks, playing games, and having fun at a beautiful camp site, when suddenly a mysterious dice came is found.

Meanwhile, D1CE is set to make their debut on August 1.

Check out the full teaser above!