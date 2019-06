Zelo has dropped the MV teaser for his upcoming song.

This former B.A.P member has prepared his very first solo mini-album, titled 'Distance'. The title track "Questions" will be accompanied by other songs, including “Be Better”, “Flash, Party!”, “IDC”, and “Celebrity”. In this MV teaser, Zelo dances inside reflective and green structures, ending with the singing line "I want to get to know you".

Stay tuned for Zelo's solo album drop on June 21!