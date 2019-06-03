Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Hye Kyo sends food, coffee, & dessert carts to the set of IU's drama 'Hotel Deluna'



On June 4, an unexpected angel sent over a lovely set of gifts to another angel - actress Song Hye Kyo sent over a coffee & dessert cart as well as a meal cart to the set of IU's upcoming drama, 'Hotel Deluna'!

According to coffee & dessert cart service 'Coffee Pong', "Today, this support cart for actress IU was sent by the angel who is always caring for those around her, actress Song Hye Kyo! She prepared unlimited coffee, beverages, shaved ice, and slushies for the hardworking actors and staff filming late into the night... [IU] came and ordered an explosive order of shaved ice and slushies at such a late hour, so we prepared a delicious, refreshing order for her~"

Right next to the coffee & dessert cart, Song Hye Kyo sent over another meal cart packed with goodies like tteokbokki, fish cakes, and more, ensuring that the actors and staff of 'Hotel Deluna' got their meals as well as their dessert in during filming. 

Last year, during a guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', IU revealed that the Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki couple attended her solo concert in Korea with their acquaintances, despite the fact that she was not personally acquainted with the star couple. She confessed that she was extremely nervous performing in front of the couple at the time, but it looks like things may have changed since then!

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Hotel Deluna' starring IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and more premieres some time this July!

