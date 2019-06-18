Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

tvN confirms Chuseok special girl group vocal survival program 'V-1'

tvN will be hosting a girl group vocal survival program this coming Chuseok holidays!

Titled 'V-1', the program is currently receiving applicants who wish to compete in the upcoming competition from now until July 7. Any currently promoting girl group member can apply for a position in the content, and the overall winner will be titled a "Vocal queen" among current K-Pop girl group members!

In the competition's first preliminary round, a total of 50 girl group vocalists will compete in both online voting as well as professional judging. Points from both criteria will be combined in selecting the individuals to compete in the offline broadcast portion of the competition. 

Stay tuned for tvN's 'V-1', coming some time this September during the Chuseok holidays!

Eldrin340 pts 3 days ago
3 days ago

popularity votes incoming... they should just have professionals vote

Arcwindz97 pts 3 days ago
3 days ago

That's something i'd like to watch, i hope someone will sub this

