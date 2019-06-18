Baek Ye Rin remakes fusion jazz classic from 1989 'Suddenly', originally by Jang Pil Soon, with a modern MV

Well-loved female vocalist Baek Ye Rin is here with a beautiful remake of a fusion jazz classic from 1989, "Suddenly" originally sung by Jang Pil Soon.

Baek Ye Rin's remake single and MV are both a part of Digging Club Seoul's 'Onstage 2.0' project, meant to cast light on old songs which were "ahead of their time". Baek Ye Rin worked closely with the original song producer Kim Hyun Chul to recreate a lovely, classy sound to the modern remake of "Suddenly".

Regarding her participation in the 'Onstage 2.0' project, Baek Ye Rin shared, "I haven't been singing for very long but, I believe that singing contains a myriad of one's inner characteristics and thoughts which make up the voice itself; and after listening to Jang Pil Soon sunsaengnim's voice, I dared to think that maybe there was a small part of me which resembles Jang Pil Soon sunsaengnim's sound. So I sang this song hoping that if I were to sing Jang Pil Soon sunsaengnim's song, many people would like it."

Check out the full MV for Baek Ye Rin's remake of "Suddenly", above.