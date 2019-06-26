Sulli walks through haunted house in 'Goblin' MV teaser

Sulli has released her music video teaser for "Goblin".



The MV teaser features a haunted house theme as Sulli says, "I'm not exactly sure what I'm able to do." As previously reported, "Goblin" is the former f(x) member's first ever solo single since she debuted 14 years ago.



Sulli's "Goblin" is set to drop on June 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates.