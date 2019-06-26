Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Sulli walks through haunted house in 'Goblin' MV teaser

Sulli has released her music video teaser for "Goblin".

The MV teaser features a haunted house theme as Sulli says, "I'm not exactly sure what I'm able to do." As previously reported, "Goblin" is the former f(x) member's first ever solo single since she debuted 14 years ago.

Sulli's "Goblin" is set to drop on June 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva737 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

I’m intrigued.... the sound is giving me Melanie Martinez dollhouse vibes... 🤔 I really like the pink hair

unibias-1,402 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

she is the scariest thing in the vid.

Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
11 hours ago   179   1,153,406
