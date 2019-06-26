Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ailee drops 'Room Shaker' MV teaser

Ailee has dropped her music video teaser for "Room Shaker".

In the MV teaser, Ailee steps in ready to shake things up, and fans also get a preview of the dance melody. "Room Shaker" is the title track of the singer's upcoming 2nd album 'butterFLY', which drops on July 2 KST.

What do you think of Ailee's "Room Shaker" MV teaser?  

manupecks795 pts 20 hours ago 2
20 hours ago

Ailee is one of the best entertainers in Kpop today, her voice, charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent are out of this world

Ricu2,369 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Sounds and looks promising to me :) I don't know much about Ailee but I'll definitely check this song out when it's released :)

