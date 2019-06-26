Ailee drops 'Room Shaker' MV teaser

Ailee has dropped her music video teaser for "Room Shaker".



In the MV teaser, Ailee steps in ready to shake things up, and fans also get a preview of the dance melody. "Room Shaker" is the title track of the singer's upcoming 2nd album 'butterFLY', which drops on July 2 KST.



What do you think of Ailee's "Room Shaker" MV teaser?