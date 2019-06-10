SM Entertainment confirms Sulli will release solo single at end of June

Sulli is preparing to release a new solo single!



On June 10, her agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the former f(x) member is currently preparing a solo single that will be released at the end of June. However, it is "still unknown" whether or not she will take part in any promotional activities.



This will be the first time Sulli has released a solo single since making her debut 14 years ago.



Meanwhile, the idol will be an MC on the JTBC2 variety program 'Night of Malicious Comments,' which will begin airing on June 21.