Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

SM Entertainment confirms Sulli will release solo single at end of June

Sulli is preparing to release a new solo single!

On June 10, her agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the former f(x) member is currently preparing a solo single that will be released at the end of June. However, it is "still unknown" whether or not she will take part in any promotional activities.

This will be the first time Sulli has released a solo single since making her debut 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, the idol will be an MC on the JTBC2 variety program 'Night of Malicious Comments,' which will begin airing on June 21.

Down2Earth502 pts 12 days ago 5
12 days ago

I hope this solo won't be like BoA's latest comeback. BoA latest MV doesn't meet up her reputation. I don't get what SM tries to do. SM brings back their reputational senior idols one by one, but SM doesn't give these idols top quality contents and doesn't give them the full support of the promotions. It ends up just to screw up their reputation. It seems the current SM CEO just had enough complaints from the old fans and maybe even from these idols' desires of being solo, so the CEO decides to let them come back on their own in order to shut them up.

Guesstar1,564 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Good for her! A SM Single solo and calling the shots on 'Night of Malicious Comments', she's a must-watch!

