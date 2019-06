Former SISTAR member Soyu appeared on popular Youtube channel 'Korean Englishman' and showed viewers her favorite food, spicy chicken feet!

Soyu invited the stunned Youtubers to her favorite eatery to eat spicy chicken feet and established that she was indeed the "Queen of Spice."

Soyu shares her tips on how to eat the feet in the most delicious way, stating that she eats them toe by toe! Check out the entertaining video above.