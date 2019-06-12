Sunny Hill opens MakeStar project for their comeback album, sings BTS' 'DNA'

Group Sunny Hill announced their MakeStar project (similar to a GoFundMe or Kickstarter) with a smooth and jazzy rendition of BTS' "DNA."

The group was formerly signed to LOEN and made themselves known with their unique color and style with songs like "Midnight Circus" and "Grasshopper Song."

The girls have a funding goal of $4,282.66 and have raised $6,704.46 as of this writing. The Makestar project ends on June 27, you can donate to the project here.

Check out the cover above.