Sunny Hill opens MakeStar project for their comeback album, sings BTS' 'DNA'

AKP STAFF

Group Sunny Hill announced their MakeStar project (similar to a GoFundMe or Kickstarter) with a smooth and jazzy rendition of BTS' "DNA." 

The group was formerly signed to LOEN and made themselves known with their unique color and style with songs like "Midnight Circus" and "Grasshopper Song." 

The girls have a funding goal of $4,282.66 and have raised $6,704.46 as of this writing. The Makestar project ends on June 27, you can donate to the project here.

Check out the cover above. 

pink_oracle2,932 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

Oh I feel bad, I thought they'd disbanded.

Brown_Cream226 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

Haven't heard from them for a long long time, I hope that dude that produced their best songs rejoins the group.

