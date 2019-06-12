Some BTS fans voice their displeasure that iKONics are using the phrase 'WePurpleYou' for B.I

Following B.I's recent drug scandal, there have been some iKONics have been using the phrase "WePurpleYouHanbin" and "WePurpleYouiKON" to support their idol group along with B.I. Some BTS fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the phrase being used in a context outside of BTS.
"WePurpleYou" is mainly a term used in regards to BTS's V. Some fans are expressing their concern that this phrase is being linked to the current scandal and have expressed their displeasure.
Log in to comment