Some BTS fans voice their displeasure that iKONics are using the phrase 'WePurpleYou' for B.I

Following B.I's recent drug scandal, there have been some iKONics have been using the phrase "WePurpleYouHanbin" and "WePurpleYouiKON" to support their idol group along with B.I. Some BTS fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the phrase being used in a context outside of BTS.

if you respect taehyung & bts, you should never use a term that was made for armys only! kiss as many a$es as you want, but leave purple you alone. this is just for bts & armys only. pic.twitter.com/wI74BjbOuL — Afy 💫 (@jintaellect) June 12, 2019

"WePurpleYou" is mainly a term used in regards to BTS's V. Some fans are expressing their concern that this phrase is being linked to the current scandal and have expressed their displeasure.

The phrase is very important to both BTS and ARMY. It being by a member of BTS and sharing it privately during a concert, it’s kind of our own language.I don’t think it’s appropriate to other fandoms because it doesn’t hold the same emotion and meaning between the fans and artist — 🅂🄷🄰🅈 ☔︎ ғᴇsᴛᴀ ʟᴏᴄᴋᴅᴏᴡɴ ☔︎ (@minniekosmos) June 12, 2019

I am sorry for what is happening but this term is created by Taehyung for his fans.. for ARMY and not to be used for others please if you say you’re multi respect BTS too — n. saw BTS in Paris!! 🥺 (@areumtaehyungie) June 12, 2019