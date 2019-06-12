Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Some BTS fans voice their displeasure that iKONics are using the phrase 'WePurpleYou' for B.I

Following B.I's recent drug scandal, there have been some iKONics have been using the phrase "WePurpleYouHanbin" and "WePurpleYouiKON" to support their idol group along with B.I. Some BTS fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the phrase being used in a context outside of BTS. 

"WePurpleYou" is mainly a term used in regards to BTS's V. Some fans are expressing their concern that this phrase is being linked to the current scandal and have expressed their displeasure. 

  1. iKON
satyrr462 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

I'm not an Army but i feel them. "5-1=0" was a phrase used for TVXQ during their lawsuit case but Vips used this term to support Seungri pimp. It annoyed me a lot. Support whoever you want but at least be creative

Eunbean568 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

I find myself in the situation of agreeing with the army :(

