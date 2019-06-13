Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Rapper BewhY to release new album in July

Rapper BewhY will be dropping a new album in July. 

On June 13, reports revealed BewhY was in the last stages of producing his album, and his agency Dejavu Group confirmed, "BewhY has been very worried about the headlines and search terms from the 12th and 13th. To clear up the misunderstanding and switch up the mood, he'll be releasing his 2nd full-length album on July 19 KST. Coincidentally, He's making music that's more addictive than drugs."

As previously reported, BewhY was unfortunately mixed up with former iKON member B.I when B.I's drug scandal hit headlines. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

2

u_chia443 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

then all yall ikon fans gonna get mad bc yall dragged him into this mess when he was innocent.

now he gonna show yall what he can do with his "never done drugs ever" self. we stan

2

SharCx282 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

ikon fans sending him hate now when he's the one who got dragged into this mess.

