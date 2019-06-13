Rapper BewhY to release new album in July

Rapper BewhY will be dropping a new album in July.



On June 13, reports revealed BewhY was in the last stages of producing his album, and his agency Dejavu Group confirmed, "BewhY has been very worried about the headlines and search terms from the 12th and 13th. To clear up the misunderstanding and switch up the mood, he'll be releasing his 2nd full-length album on July 19 KST. Coincidentally, He's making music that's more addictive than drugs."



As previously reported, BewhY was unfortunately mixed up with former iKON member B.I when B.I's drug scandal hit headlines.



Stay tuned for updates.

