Rapper KittiB drops 'Anymore' MV teaser

Rapper KittiB has dropped the music video teaser for "Anymore".
The MV teaser reveals a dark, almost haunted castle with KittiB getting ready for a bloody meal. "Anymore" is the title track of her upcoming album '1718 [SALEM]', which also includes "Bad Blood" and "Witch", and it's her first comeback in 2 years.
KittiB's "Anymore" is out on June 16 KST. Check out the MV teaser above.
