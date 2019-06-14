Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rapper KittiB drops 'Anymore' MV teaser

Rapper KittiB has dropped the music video teaser for "Anymore".

The MV teaser reveals a dark, almost haunted castle with KittiB getting ready for a bloody meal. "Anymore" is the title track of her upcoming album '1718 [SALEM]', which also includes "Bad Blood" and "Witch", and it's her first comeback in 2 years.

KittiB's "Anymore" is out on June 16 KST. Check out the MV teaser above.

Kitti B, I've missed your music! <3

I hope this cb will bring her more fans, I can't say she's underrated 'cause Korea loves her, but she could use some more fans, but I guess she's not that controversial as others so ppl sleep on her

