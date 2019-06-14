Brown Eyed Girls' JeA reveals dramatic lyric teasers for 'Newself'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has revealed more dramatic lyric teaser images for her upcoming maxi-single 'Newself'.



After her lyric teaser in white, JeA shared the dark teasers below that say, "I fell into that gaze, that speech, and that look. Everyone did like we planned for it. Oh, I'm tired of it," and "It's easy to throw each word like that. They're all just words. They're probably all just words. I'm over the hard part, but even if I don't see it, I'll move."



As previously reported, JeA is dropping her maxi-single 'Newself' on June 20 KST, and it looks like she'll be taking on a dark, slightly creepy concept. Ga In previously hinted at a possible collaboration with JeA, so fans can possibly expect a track on 'Newself' featuring Ga In.



Stay tuned for updates on JeA's comeback.

