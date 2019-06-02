PLT's June is ready for 'Tonight' in MV for new throwback R&B single

Planetarium Records' singer-songwriter June, who first became popular through the agency's project group PLT, just released the music video for "Tonight," the title track off his debut full-length album 'Today's.'





In the video, which was released on June 2, June is seen looking rather bored and tired at a party despite the lively atmosphere full of glitter and dancing that surrounds him. The single itself is a fun track in the "New Jack Swing" style prevalent in the R&B genre of the '80s and '90s, enhancing the party theme of the song and video's combined concept.



Meanwhile, June released a 7-inch vinyl version of the album on May 27 and will be releasing both CD and digital version of the album on June 3 at 6 PM KST.





Check out the full music video above!

