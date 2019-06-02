Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

10

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

PLT's June is ready for 'Tonight' in MV for new throwback R&B single

AKP STAFF

Planetarium Records' singer-songwriter June, who first became popular through the agency's project group PLT, just released the music video for "Tonight," the title track off his debut full-length album 'Today's.'


In the video, which was released on June 2, June is seen looking rather bored and tired at a party despite the lively atmosphere full of glitter and dancing that surrounds him. The single itself is a fun track in the "New Jack Swing" style prevalent in the R&B genre of the '80s and '90s, enhancing the party theme of the song and video's combined concept. 

Meanwhile, June released a 7-inch vinyl version of the album on May 27 and will be releasing both CD and digital version of the album on June 3 at 6 PM KST.


Check out the full music video above!

  1. misc.
  2. JUNE
  3. PLT
3 1,922 Share 57% Upvoted

1

Jaycaleb8532 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

If you don't know PLT........GET TO KNOW PLT - best music out there!

Share

0

thealigirl8996 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

i don't really know who this is but the song is great

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox