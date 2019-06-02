Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

44

36

Variety
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and daughter to be the next family to join 'Return Of Superman'

AKP STAFF

Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and their daughter 'Jam Jam' are the latest couple to join KBS2's 'Return Of Superman'!

Both Jam Jam and Soyul appeared in a special teaser for their addition to the program on the June 2 broadcast, which resulted in the keyword search 'Moon Hee Jun Return Of Superman' to quickly begin trending on Korean search engine sites.

The Moon family will be replacing former Sechskies member Ko Ji Yong's family.

Meanwhile, the couple was a hot topic when they got married back in 2017, as Moon Hee Jun is from veteran K-pop group H.O.T and Soyul is a former member of Crayon Pop, the girl group behind the viral hit "Bar Bar Bar."

Check out the teaser trailer for their arrival to the show above!

  1. Soyul
  2. Moon Hee Jun
  3. RETURN OF SUPERMAN
27 51,607 Share 55% Upvoted

17

DTRT6,057 pts 20 days ago 5
20 days ago

Moon Hee Joon ended Soyul's career and then left her at home to raise their child alone while he goes out on the variety TV show circuit complaining about how difficult raising a child is.

If that wasn't enough he feels the need to air Soyul's most personal information like how she suffers from severe post-partum depression and then when netizens show concern for her he gets mad at them saying "DoNt SeArCh Mah WifeEEe on NaVeR!!!" Then despite all of this he has the nerve to say "I want more children" as though he were making a unilateral decision and it's Soyul's duty to go along with it.


What an asshole.

Hard pass on this show.


Have strength Soyul. You deserve better.

Share

5 more replies

4

Jannina_N110 pts 20 days ago 3
20 days ago

Sorry but i really hate that guy :/

I miss Crayon Pop so much 💔💔💔

I'm happy to see Soyul and her daughter are doing fine. I really hope we can have an ot4 comeback someday :c


Pop Pop Keu Rae Yong Pop Fighting!!!

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox