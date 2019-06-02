Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and daughter to be the next family to join 'Return Of Superman'

Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and their daughter 'Jam Jam' are the latest couple to join KBS2's 'Return Of Superman'!



Both Jam Jam and Soyul appeared in a special teaser for their addition to the program on the June 2 broadcast, which resulted in the keyword search 'Moon Hee Jun Return Of Superman' to quickly begin trending on Korean search engine sites.



The Moon family will be replacing former Sechskies member Ko Ji Yong's family.



Meanwhile, the couple was a hot topic when they got married back in 2017, as Moon Hee Jun is from veteran K-pop group H.O.T and Soyul is a former member of Crayon Pop, the girl group behind the viral hit "Bar Bar Bar."

Check out the teaser trailer for their arrival to the show above!