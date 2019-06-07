NCT 127 thank fans with 'Superhuman' dance practice video!

NCT 127 have dropped their dance practice video for "Superhuman".
NCT 127's music video for "Superhuman" reached 10 million views on YouTube, and after picking up their 1st trophy for the track, the group released the choreography practice video above. The group also posted the message, "Thank you for your love and support."
Check out NCT 127's "Superhuman" dance practice video above!
Posted by15 days ago
