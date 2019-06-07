Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

NCT 127 thank fans with 'Superhuman' dance practice video!

NCT 127 have dropped their dance practice video for "Superhuman".

NCT 127's music video for "Superhuman" reached 10 million views on YouTube, and after picking up their 1st trophy for the track, the group released the choreography practice video above. The group also posted the message, "Thank you for your love and support."

Check out NCT 127's "Superhuman" dance practice video above!

nct_is_coming169 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

NCT 127 are so good at dancing and the choreo is so cool. CONGRATS ON SUPERHUMAN 1ST WIN BTW! 🤩

Amarisakwon592 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

Their choreo is 🔥🔥🔥. 💓 the song. They never fail to amaze me.

Share

