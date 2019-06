MONSTA X's Shownu often amuses fans with his dorky personality but when he's performing, he's a completely different person!

Starship's YouTube channel released a treat for Monbebes when they uploaded a video of Shownu dancing to Charlie Puth's "LA Girls." Shownu shows up some fancy footwork and body rolls to the groovy and mid-tempo song.

Check out the video above! What do you think of the video?