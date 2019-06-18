Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 4 days ago

Jeon So Mi might be a hidden dance genius?

Jeon So Mi showed off her flawless dance skills!

The newly debuted idol showed off her clean moves on the June 18 broadcast of JTBC's 'Idol Room.' So Mi continued to say that she could repeat choreography if someone showed her it only two to three times!

So Mi demonstrated a flawless performance of the choreography on 'Produce 101' and IOI days such as "Pick Me," "Bang Bang", and "Too Much Too Much."

She then covered other popular songs from artists such as BLACKPINKTWICE, Taemin, and fellow IOI member Kim Chung Ha. Although her performance wasn't perfect, it was still pretty good! 

After preparing for her debut, it seems like So Mi is now actively showing off her skills. Are you looking forward to more? 

Kirsty_Louise 4 days ago
4 days ago

I watched all of the Sister's Slam Dunk series she was in, she looks the same as any other trained idol when she dances. She's no genius, come on. I say this as someone who initially watched the show for her. Overhyping an idol only invites people to tear them down.

borahae 4 days ago
4 days ago

you can tell this has been rehearsed before, not watching 2-3 times. they can try and fool her younger fans but it is sad she is put in the position where a lot of people know this is a setup and she is still not amazing. poor girl needs more vocal training instead of going on set-up variety shows :(

