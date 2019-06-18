Jeon So Mi might be a hidden dance genius?

Jeon So Mi showed off her flawless dance skills!

The newly debuted idol showed off her clean moves on the June 18 broadcast of JTBC's 'Idol Room.' So Mi continued to say that she could repeat choreography if someone showed her it only two to three times!

So Mi demonstrated a flawless performance of the choreography on 'Produce 101' and IOI days such as "Pick Me," "Bang Bang", and "Too Much Too Much."

She then covered other popular songs from artists such as BLACKPINK, TWICE, Taemin, and fellow IOI member Kim Chung Ha. Although her performance wasn't perfect, it was still pretty good!

After preparing for her debut, it seems like So Mi is now actively showing off her skills. Are you looking forward to more?