IU endures a cursed life for thousands of years and becomes the queen of spending in new 'Hotel Del Luna' teaser

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun horror romance series 'Hotel Del Luna' has revealed another intriguing teaser, this time highlighting the character Jang Man Wol (IU) through the eyes of the hotel manager, Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo).

First, the teaser recounts the thousand-year history of IU's character Jang Man Wol, a beautiful, cursed woman bound to an unending life at 'Hotel Del Luna'. But after thousands of years enduring her lonesome, unending life, the Jang Man Wol of the current rules every luxury of the world as the 'Queen of Spending', quick to temper and unmatched when it comes to bossing people around.

You can look forward to how the ordinary, human hotel manager Goo Chan Sung unearths the various secrets and stories hidden in 'Hotel Del Luna', the hotel for ghosts, as well as the in the hotel's malicious owner Jang Man Wol, when the drama premieres on tvN this July 13 at 9 PM KST!