Cast of Cannes Film Festival winner 'Parasite' dominates film actor brand value rankings for June

From May 27 through June 28, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 50 film actors and actresses.

The top 10 film actors and actresses in terms of brand value for the month of June are, in order: Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Sik, Lim Soo Jung, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So Dam, Jo Yeo Jung, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Park Bo Young, and Park Seo Joon.

A total of 6 lead actors and actresses from recent Palme d'Or winner at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival', 'Parasite' were spotted in the top 10 rankings this month, including Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Sik, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So Dam, Jo Yeo Jung, and Lee Jung Eun.

Meanwhile, 'Parasite', directed by Bong Joon Ho, tells the story of members in a tight-knit, but largely jobless family. One day, their lives become intertwined with a rich family hiding strange secrets in their luxurious home.