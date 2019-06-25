Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

sl278 AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Gfriend's Umji gives fans a 'Fever' in individual MV teaser

Gfriend is raising temperatures with their teasers!

Umji's individual MV teaser shows off her charming good looks and gives fans a short snippet up of her dance moves. All the outfits she wears are simple yet accentuate her features. 

Check out the teaser above. 

