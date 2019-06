GFriend has released the teaser for SinB.

Following yesterday's teaser for Yerin, this video for GFriend's upcoming comeback was dedicated to SinB! In the video, glimpses of GFriend's choreography are edited in with SinB's individual cuts, making viewers extra excited for the full summer song.

This new track "Fever" is the title song of GFriend's 7th mini album, 'Fever Season'. Stay tuned until the official release on July 1!