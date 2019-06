(G)I-DLE rolled out more individual video teasers for "Uh-Oh".

Following Soojin and Shuhua's teasers from yesterday, today's clips featured the members Soyeon and Miyeon! Nodding to the same beats, the girls each posed in front of more vehicles as the camera focused and zoomed in on them.

Soyeon's short blonde bob and Miyeon's long dark hair both show the contrasted chic concept of (G)I-DLE this time around.

Stay tuned until the official drop of the single on June 26!