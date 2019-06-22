GFriend reveals 'Fever' individual video teaser for Yerin

GFriend revealed the individual teaser video for Yerin.

As seen previously, GFriend has an entirely new summer concept in store for the fans! Titled 'Fever Season', their 7th mini album gives off a tropical, retro summer vibe with 60's style home backgrounds and stylish outfits. In this video featuring Yerin, the member is surrounded by summer plants and cacti with warmly lit colors on her face.

Stay tuned for more individual teasers to come, until the full release of 'Fever Season' on July 1!