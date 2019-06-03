fromis_9 has tons of 'Fun!' in quirky second teaser for upcoming music video

fromis_9 is only a day away from dropping their first single album 'Fun Factory'!

On June 3, the group released their second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Fun!" In the clip, the girls are seen having tons of summer fun while they dance and make silly poses for the camera. The lively music video is accented by the girls drinking parody beverages, changing 'Pocari Sweat' to 'Fromi Sweat' and 'Fanta' to 'Funta'.

Meanwhile, 'Fun Factory' is set for release on June 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full video teaser above!