Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

40

11

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

fromis_9 has tons of 'Fun!' in quirky second teaser for upcoming music video

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 is only a day away from dropping their first single album 'Fun Factory'!

On June 3, the group released their second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Fun!" In the clip, the girls are seen having tons of summer fun while they dance and make silly poses for the camera. The lively music video is accented by the girls drinking parody beverages, changing 'Pocari Sweat' to 'Fromi Sweat' and 'Fanta' to 'Funta'.

Meanwhile, 'Fun Factory' is set for release on June 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full video teaser above!

  1. fromis_9
1 2,161 Share 78% Upvoted

0

thealigirl8996 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

sounds good!

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,932
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,479

allkpop in your Inbox