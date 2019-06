Only a few hours after dropping Woo Young and Jong Ho's "Illusion" teaser images, ATEEZ is back with an additional set for "Wave."

In the images, which dropped through the group's official social media on June 3, both members rock tie-dyed and acid washed denim looks as part of a fun summertime concept.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's third mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set for release on June 10.



Check out all four 'wave version' teasers of Woo Young and Jong Ho below!