Netizens react to 'Produce X 101' contestant Kwon Tae Eun's quirky past Instagram comments

Past Instagram comments made by current 'Produce X 101' contestant Kwon Tae Eun are currently going viral on various Korean social platform sites for their quirky and adorable nature.

On June 3, a fan shared a series of screen captures of his social media comments on an Instiz message board, captioning the post with: "'Produce X 101' trainee's past Instagram comments."









In one image, a friend comments his photo with "This [picture] came out really f--king well," to which Tae Eun responds, "Let's only use pretty words, punk."









In another, a fan says "Oppa, you're so cute. What am I going to do?" Tae Eun then playfully responds with "No way, I'm not cute. I'm cool, okay?"









However, among his most endearing responses was when his mother commented on a photo of him wearing a sneaker on his head, saying "Cute Tae Eun wearing those white Prospecs sneakers as a crown." In response, Tae Eun laughed, writing "Mom is even cuter."









She also left another comment on an image of him where he is pretending to hold a large moon, writing "You are like Superman who can carry the moon with low effort." He responded with more laughter, writing "Mom is commenting me as comfortably as if we're talking [face to face]."







Netizens responding to the message board post could not get enough of his commenting style, replying with: "Kwon Tae Eun is so cute," "Above all other things, seeing him be sweet to his mother was the best thing to see. He's so kind," and "He's a really positive person."





Meanwhile, Kwon Tae Eun is an A.conic model who is currently ranked at 42 among the 60 remaining trainees on the program. He is well known for his first episode audition cover of Sunmi's "Siren."