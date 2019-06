Cosmic Girls are only one day away from dropping their new album 'For The Summer'!





On June 3, the group released the highlight medley for the album through their agency Starship Entertainment's official YouTube channel. 'For The Summer' features five new songs in total, including the album's title track "Boogie Up."

Meanwhile, 'For The Summer' is set for release on June 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the highlight medley video above!