Ha Sung Woon is gearing up for his first solo comeback!

On June 3, he revealed the title of his comeback single "Riding" through a simple lyrics image teaser. The lyrics in the teaser, which allude to the single's 'love song' theme, read: "Riding the season called you and me."

Meanwhile, "Riding" is set for release on June 5 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser below!