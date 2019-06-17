Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS win ‘Global Phenom Award’ at the 2019 ARDYs

The 2019 ARDYs, formerly known as the Radio Disney Music Awards, took place on Sunday and BTS was awarded the ‘Global Phenom Award’ this year. This marks the first time this award has been given and celebrates BTS’s global influence in the world of music, fashion, and dance.

BTS did not perform at the ceremony, but they did prepare a short video where they answer fan questions and accept the award. Steve Aoki dropped by to perform “MIC Drop” and host Sofia Carson performed a cover of “Boy With Luv”.

This is the second year in a row that BTS has received an award from the Radio Disney Music Awards. Last year, BTS won four awards including Best Duo/Group, Best Dance Track, Best Song That Makes You Smile, and Fiercest Fans.

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
Another AWARD to collect!!!! Congrats BTS!!!!!! Borahae <3

