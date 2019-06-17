Siwan receives criticism for preferential treatment during military service

Siwan has drawn attention after it was revealed that he received 123 vacation days while serving in the military. According to official documents, Siwan was outside of the barracks for 123 days during his service, including 28 days of annual leave, 18 days of reward leave, 51 days of consolation leave, 14 days of compensation leave, and 12 days of petition leave for medical purposes.

Critics have said that this is much higher than normal and he was granted special treatment because of his celebrity status.

In response, his agency released a statement saying, “It is true that he did receive more vacation days than the typical soldier, but we would like to inform you that he did not receive any unfair favors beyond what is allowed by the military.”



Siwan was discharged from the military this past March after serving for 20 months. He is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘Hell is Other People’.

