Posted by porst AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Siwan receives criticism for preferential treatment during military service

AKP STAFF

Siwan has drawn attention after it was revealed that he received 123 vacation days while serving in the military. According to official documents, Siwan was outside of the barracks for 123 days during his service, including 28 days of annual leave, 18 days of reward leave, 51 days of consolation leave, 14 days of compensation leave, and 12 days of petition leave for medical purposes.

Critics have said that this is much higher than normal and he was granted special treatment because of his celebrity status.

In response, his agency released a statement saying, “It is true that he did receive more vacation days than the typical soldier, but we would like to inform you that he did not receive any unfair favors beyond what is allowed by the military.


Siwan was discharged from the military this past March after serving for 20 months. He is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘Hell is Other People’.

Procrastinating271 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

Read the soompi article which gave the full company statement. He won extra days off by working hard. He only received a small number of extra days off when he was called to participate in the Olympics ceramonues, along with other celebraty soldiers.

manongja39 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

And?.....hell is indeed other people- especially in the internet and the lazy ass who wrote this article. That was not the whole statement from his company.

