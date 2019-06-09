Hyosung is all smiles after throwing first pitch at recent Doosan Bears game

Hyosung is celebrating before throwing her first pitch at a recent Doosan Bears game.



The former SECRET member took to her personal Instagram account shortly before the pitch to share images and videos of herself rocking KBO League team Doosan Bears gear and posing with her baseball. The image was captioned with a number of hashtags, including: "Doosan Bears," "home game," and "first pitch."



Meanwhile, the event, where Doosan Bears played the Kiwoom Heroes, was held at Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium on June 9.

Check out Hyosung's Instagram post below!