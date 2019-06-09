Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

38

9

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Hyosung is all smiles after throwing first pitch at recent Doosan Bears game

AKP STAFF

Hyosung is celebrating before throwing her first pitch at a recent Doosan Bears game.

The former SECRET member took to her personal Instagram account shortly before the pitch to share images and videos of herself rocking KBO League team Doosan Bears gear and posing with her baseball. The image was captioned with a number of hashtags, including: "Doosan Bears," "home game," and "first pitch."

Meanwhile, the event, where Doosan Bears played the Kiwoom Heroes, was held at Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium on June 9.

Check out Hyosung's Instagram post below!

  1. Hyosung
4 4,713 Share 81% Upvoted

1

Ninja_Poster290 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Throw a baseball at TS Ent.'s face.

Share

0

melon477 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Does she actually look diff? She use to be chubby she's gotten skinny a long time ago already and has looked like this to me. I'm not sure why ppl think she had plastic surgery. I don't actually see much difference. Just getting old and sliming down more maybe? They always have injections to maintain tho no?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,557

allkpop in your Inbox