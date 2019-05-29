Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

22

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Band hyukoh to hold a free concert at Dankook University after festival cancellation controversy

AKP STAFF

After the sudden festival appearance cancellation controversy during a campus event at Dankook University back on May 15, band hyukoh has decided to revisit the university in order to make it up to the students and staff. 

On May 29, Dankook University confirmed to its students in an official notice that hyukoh has fully refunded their festival appearance payment after cancelling their performance. Furthermore, some time during the university's upcoming second semester, the band plans on holding a free concert to apologize to students and perform properly. 

hyukoh also shared the above notice via the band's official Instagram, which you can find below. 

  1. hyukoh
1 4,767 Share 79% Upvoted

0

thealigirl8995 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

that's nice of them

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox