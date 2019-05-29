Band hyukoh to hold a free concert at Dankook University after festival cancellation controversy

After the sudden festival appearance cancellation controversy during a campus event at Dankook University back on May 15, band hyukoh has decided to revisit the university in order to make it up to the students and staff.

On May 29, Dankook University confirmed to its students in an official notice that hyukoh has fully refunded their festival appearance payment after cancelling their performance. Furthermore, some time during the university's upcoming second semester, the band plans on holding a free concert to apologize to students and perform properly.

hyukoh also shared the above notice via the band's official Instagram, which you can find below.

