Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

TEEN TOP feel the season in 'Run Away' MV teaser

TEEN TOP have dropped their first music video teaser for "Run Away"!

The MV teaser follows the TEEN TOP members in a surreal indoor garden as they seem to feel the coming change in seasons. "Run Away" is the title song of the group's upcoming album 'DEAR N9NE', which drops on June 4 KST.

Check out TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV teaser above!

  1. TEEN TOP
  2. RUN AWAY
mimmi_k520 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

TEEN TOP are teenage memories for those of us, who know them from 2010-2014 era of kpop <3 Glad they're still making music!

Katherine_Berry0 pt 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

teen top we gonna rock it drop it top it. Hey don't stop it pop it. ♥♥♥ im so happy theyre having a comeback ♥

