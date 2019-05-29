TEEN TOP feel the season in 'Run Away' MV teaser

TEEN TOP have dropped their first music video teaser for "Run Away"!
The MV teaser follows the TEEN TOP members in a surreal indoor garden as they seem to feel the coming change in seasons. "Run Away" is the title song of the group's upcoming album 'DEAR N9NE', which drops on June 4 KST.
Check out TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV teaser above!
