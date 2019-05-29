Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej 24 days ago

CLC drop striking 'ME(美)' MV

CLC are back with their striking music video for "ME(美)".

In the MV, the CLC members take on a royal concept as they make their way through a mansion. CLC's digital single "ME" is about recognizing and appreciating your own beauty.

Check out the "ME" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

much more innovative and unique than blackpink's lets kill this love

Really nice song. This concept suit CLC. Elkie is gorgeous, great visual.

