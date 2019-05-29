CLC drop striking 'ME(美)' MV

CLC are back with their striking music video for "ME(美)".
In the MV, the CLC members take on a royal concept as they make their way through a mansion. CLC's digital single "ME" is about recognizing and appreciating your own beauty.
Check out the "ME" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
