News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Japanese media reports on Hara's friendship with JYJ's Jaejoong

Japanese media reported on Hara's friendship with JYJ's Jaejoong.

In light of Hara's recent suicide attempt, Japanese media outlet Tokyo Sport Web reported Hara had received help from Jaejoong for her Japanese activities. Tokyo Sport Web stated, "Hara was planning to promote in Japan. As Jaejoong has climbed the ladder somewhat for his solo Japanese activities, Hara received advice from him." 

Jaejoong is reported to have his own office in Japan, and he's said to have attempted to support Hara through this. The JYJ member was a headliner at the 'Girls Music Festival' in Yokohama this past March, and Hara also performed on the same stage. According to Japanese media, Jaejoong had a hand in helping Hara get into the line-up of the event.


In related news, Hara expressed her apologies to fans after regaining consciousness from her suicide attempt.

24 days ago

Jaejoong is close friends with KARA's members, since both him & them were promoting in Japan during his TVXQ!/Tohoshinki days, his closest friend from Kara is Nicole.

Jaejoong really seems like a genuinely good person. I hope Hara receives support and much love from family and friends. These are the times you need them the most.

