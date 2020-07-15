Baek Ji Young reveals she didn't appear in her new Music Video because she looks like a mid-aged lady (ajumma)

Singer Baek Ji Young appeared on SBS Radio Power FM's'Cult Two Show' and revealed her reasons for not appearing in the music video for her new song. She revealed to the hosts that if she looked like a middle-aged woman (ajumma) as she laughed.

Baek Ji Young appeared on 'Cult Two Show' and introduced her new song "I still love you a lot". She explained about the music video as well and said that she doesn't appear in the music video.

Baek Ji Young explained that if she appears in the video, the music video wouldn't have the sad vibes she wanted. She said it would rather have an old feeling. She continued to say that she's the 'Middle-aged lady from next door' and made everyone laugh.

Instead, actors Nam Yoon Soo and Kang Min Ah appeared in the music video.

The song "I still love you a lot" is of a slow and sad melody. The lyric expresses the sadness of men and women who have parted ways. The music video also displays this sorrow through the story of a man who cannot forget the women he loved but parted ways with her.

This song was released on July 14th and can be listened to on various platforms such as YouTube.