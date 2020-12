Sana reassured TWICE fans that she was fine.

Sana had gone under 14-day quarantine after she came into close contact with Kim Chung Ha. Now near the end of her quarantine, she posted on TWICE's Instagram and wrote, "Were you worried about me? ㅜㅡㅜ. I'm perfectly fine, and I'm fine now too! I just missed you all."

Good to see that she's d