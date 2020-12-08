TV personality Kim Na Young talked about her reasons for wearing makeup

Entertainer Kim Na Young revealed her reasons for wearing makeup these days.



On December 5th, Kim Na Young posted a video of GRWM on her YouTube channel 'nofilterTV'. During the video, she took out a makeup pouch and shared that the pouch was given to her as a gift.





Then Kim Na Young began explaining, "I like the tired-looking, natural face."





She continued to confess "but then people keep asking me 'Are you tired?' 'Are you sick?' 'it's hard to raise kids on your own isn't it?' so I started getting stressed."





Kim Na Young explained that is the reason she began wearing makeup saying "So I wear makeup these days."





She also explained, "emotions are like the weather. There are times when the weather is not good when you wake up but that doesn't mean you don't go to work."





She continued, "It's like that too. Eyebrows have their own feelings like the weather on that day. There are days when you draw them well, like bright and nice weather but there are times they don't get drawn well like gloomy weather."



