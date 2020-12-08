BLACKPINK's 'The Album' rank 25th place on Billboards 'The 50 Best Albums of 2020: Staff Picks'

BLACKPINK's first full-length studio album 'The Album' placed its name on the list of Billboard's 'The 50 Best Albums of 2020: Staff Picks'.



Billboard, the U.S. music media outlet, released 'The 50 Best Albums of 2020: Staff Picks' on December 7th in which BLACKPINK's first full-length album ranked 25th place, which is the highest rank among K-Pop albums so far.



Billboard praised 'The Album' as they said the title was fitting for the girl group's first album. They stated " Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé offer up eight thrilling doses of grade-A K-pop perfection, from the hip-hop swagger of thunderous lead single “How You Like That” to the infectious shout-along dance-pop of “Lovesick Girls."

The article continued to praise the album by saying "The Album not only builds on the foursome’s string of hits since their 2016 debut, but it also provides the perfect entry point for soon-to-be Blinks to embrace the girls as they continue their meteoric rise."





Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has gained an unrivaled position in the global music market with their vigorous activities this year. Starting from the release of their new song "Sour Candy", a collaboration with the pop star Lady Gaga, in May followed by the release of "How You Like That" in June, "Ice Cream" in August, then 'The Album' in October, BLACKPINK has kept a busy year.







BLACKPINK wrote a new history for K-pop girl groups as each song they released received immense recognition. Among the songs released this year "How You Like That" was picked as 'Song of The Summer' in the '2020 MTV Video Music Awards' in August, while, 'The Album' ranked second place in both the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.K's Official Albums Chart for eight and seven consecutive weeks, respectively.



Thanks to this remarkable achievement, BLACKPINK is receiving spotlight from the year-end award ceremonies both in South Korea and overseas including the leading media outlets.





