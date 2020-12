Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released a highlight clip #2 for her solo comeback mini album, 'What Do I Call You'!

The highlight clip #2 features an audio preview of a track called "Wildfire", an upbeat, sweet love song. Earlier this week, Taeyeon also shared a brief snippet of "Playlist", revealing the tracklist for her upcoming album one by one each day.

Taeyeon's full solo comeback with her 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You' is coming up on December 15 at 6 PM KST!