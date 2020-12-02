4

0

News
Posted by germainej 20 minutes ago

TEEN TOP test negative for COVID-19 after filming with EVERGLOW

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP tested negative for COVID-19 after filming with EVERGLOW.

On December 2, TOP Media announced all the TEEN TOP members have undergone COVID-19 testing, and they've received negative results. C.A.PNielRicky, and Changjo filmed for KBS' 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' alongside EVERGLOW, whose members Yiren and Sihyeon tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

Though TEEN TOP did not have any contact with EVERGLOW, TOP Media stated the testing was done for safety.

Stay tuned for updates on TEEN TOP.

  1. EVERGLOW
  2. TEEN TOP
0 461 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
20 hours ago   62   55,273
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
20 hours ago   62   55,273

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND