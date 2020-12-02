TEEN TOP test negative for COVID-19 after filming with EVERGLOW

TEEN TOP tested negative for COVID-19 after filming with EVERGLOW.
On December 2, TOP Media announced all the TEEN TOP members have undergone COVID-19 testing, and they've received negative results. C.A.P, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo filmed for KBS' 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' alongside EVERGLOW, whose members Yiren and Sihyeon tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.
Though TEEN TOP did not have any contact with EVERGLOW, TOP Media stated the testing was done for safety.
Stay tuned for updates on TEEN TOP.
