Former 4minute member Jiyoon (Jenyer) opened up about her cheating ex-boyfriend.



On the December 2nd episode of 'Korean Foreigner', Jiyoon talked about her solo release "BAD" and the inspiration behind the release.

She expressed, "I once opened my ex-boyfriend's Pandoras box. I wrote the song, thinking about when I was hurt."



Jenyer continued, "It's a song that's meant to comfort someone who's hurt."



