RM and Henry have been chosen as two of the recipients of 'Patron of the Arts of the Year'.

'Arts Council Korea' gave out the award to 6 companies and 4 individuals, and RM and Henry were two of the four individuals. RM was awarded for donating 100 million KRW to the National Museum of Modern Art back in September, and Henry was awarded for finding new musical talent through his 'Together with Henry' series on YouTube.

Congratulations to both RM and Henry.